Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Probability
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability

Bayes' Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
13 of 0
Problem 13Multiple Choice

Two boxes are used: Box 1 contains 3 red and 2 blue marbles, Box 2 contains 1 red and 4 blue marbles. A box is chosen with probabilities 0.6 for Box 1 and 0.4 for Box 2. A marble drawn is red. What is the probability it came from Box 1?