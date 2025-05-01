Skip to main content
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression

The following data lists the monthly active users (in thousands) of a social media app over several months after its launch. Construct a scatterplot to determine the best mathematical model (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, or exponential) for the data.
Table showing months 1 to 7 with corresponding social media app users in thousands, increasing from 120 to 585.