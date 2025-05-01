Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability

Introduction to Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
12 of 0
Problem 12Multiple Choice

A contingency table shows 80 employees: 20 are managers who work remote, 30 are managers who work on-site, and 30 are non-managers. If 50 employees are managers total, what is the probability an employee works remote given they are a manager?