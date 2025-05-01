Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables

Uniform Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
13 of 0
Problem 13Multiple Choice

A continuous random variable has pdf f(x)=k( x ) on [0,2] where f(x)=ax+b produces a triangular density with f(0)=0 and f(2)=1. Determine P(0.5 ≤ X ≤ 1.5).