Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
20 of 0
Problem 20Multiple Choice

A clinical trial with k = 4 treatment arms yields a significant ANOVA. Tukey-Kramer results: significant differences are found only between Treatment D and each of A, B, and C (three significant comparisons); none of A vs B, A vs C, or B vs C are significant. What is the correct interpretation for reporting in the results section?