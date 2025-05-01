Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
7 of 0
Problem 7Multiple Choice

The following data lists the number of subscribers (in thousands) to a streaming service over several years. Construct a scatterplot to determine the best mathematical model (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, or exponential) for the data.
Table showing years from 2014 to 2024 with corresponding subscriber numbers increasing from 1000 to 6000.