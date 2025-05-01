Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
A study with three groups finds q12 = 1.95, q13 = 4.50, q23 = 2.55 and q_critical = 3.05. Write the null and alternative for each pair and synthesize the findings to state which group means differ and what this implies for follow-up interpretation.