10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Known Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Known Variance

A nutritionist asserts that the average calorie count of breakfast sandwiches from two different chains, chain A and chain B, is the same. For chain A, the mean calorie count from 3030 sandwiches is 420420 with a population standard deviation of 5050. For chain B, the mean from 2828 sandwiches is 445445 with a population standard deviation of 6060. At α=0.10 \alpha = 0.10 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the nutritionist's assertion?