A nutritionist asserts that the average calorie count of breakfast sandwiches from two different chains, chain A and chain B, is the same. For chain A, the mean calorie count from 30 30 sandwiches is 420 420 with a population standard deviation of 50 50 . For chain B, the mean from 28 28 sandwiches is 445 445 with a population standard deviation of 60 60 . At α = 0.10 \alpha = 0.10 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the nutritionist's assertion?