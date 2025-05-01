Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Time-Series Graph
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs

Time-Series Graph: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
5 of 0
Problem 5Multiple Choice

The following time-series plot shows the average number of hours of daily internet use by teenagers and adults from 20002000 to 20202020. In which year was the difference in average daily internet use between teenagers and adults the largest? Approximately, what was that difference?
Line graph showing average daily internet use from 2000 to 2020, with teenagers using more hours than adults.