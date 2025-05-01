Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
Problem 12Multiple Choice

Suppose two groups of students took different versions of a statistics exam. The scores for group A are: 6868, 7272, 7575, 8080, 8585, 9090. The scores for group B are: 7070, 7474, 7878, 8282, 8686, 8888. Use the 'count five' test to determine if the variances of the two groups are equal. Use a critical value of 55.