Suppose two groups of students took different versions of a statistics exam. The scores for group A are: 68 68 , 72 72 , 75 75 , 80 80 , 85 85 , 90 90 . The scores for group B are: 70 70 , 74 74 , 78 78 , 82 82 , 86 86 , 88 88 . Use the 'count five' test to determine if the variances of the two groups are equal. Use a critical value of 5 5 .