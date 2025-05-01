Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test

A researcher performs a one-way ANOVA with alpha = 0.05 and obtains p = 0.12 (fail to reject). She nevertheless conducts Bonferroni-adjusted pairwise tests and reports one significant pair. According to standard practice, what is the correct interpretation?