In a study with k = 4 groups each with n = 20 (so N = 80), the ANOVA MSE = 4. Two group sample means are x̄1 = 5.0 and x̄3 = 3.0. Compute the pairwise t-statistic comparing group 1 and group 3 and give the two-tailed p-value (use df = N − k).