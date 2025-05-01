Skip to main content
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability

Introduction to Contingency Tables

In a study of 500 households, 75 households both own a dog and subscribe to a home delivery service. What is the joint probability a randomly chosen household both owns a dog and subscribes to a delivery service? Provide the simplified fraction and decimal.