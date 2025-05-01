Skip to main content
4. Probability
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability

Bayes' Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems

A disease has prevalence 1% in a population. A diagnostic test has sensitivity 95% (P(test+|disease)=0.95) and specificity 90% (P(test-|no disease)=0.90). If a randomly chosen individual tests positive, what is the probability they actually have the disease?