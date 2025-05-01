Skip to main content
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables

Poisson Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems

You observe counts of a rare event over ten consecutive one-hour intervals resulting in counts: 1, 3, 2, 0, 4, 1, 2, 0, 5, 6. (a) Estimate lambda per hour. (b) Using that lambda, compute the probability that in a randomly chosen hour there are at least 3 occurrences.