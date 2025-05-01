Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Describing Data Numerically
Interpreting Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically

Interpreting Standard Deviation: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
19 of 0
Problem 19Multiple Choice

A bottle-filling machine has mean fill 500 mL and standard deviation 4 mL. Using the range rule of thumb, is a bottle measured at 492 mL significantly low?