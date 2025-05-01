Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
Explain why adjusting the p-value by multiplying by the number of comparisons yields the same decision as adjusting the alpha level by dividing by the number of comparisons. Provide a brief algebraic justification.