Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
15 of 0
Problem 15Multiple Choice

Formulate the null and alternative hypotheses for a Tukey-Kramer comparison between Group A and Group B, and describe a correct interpretation if you fail to reject the pairwise null.