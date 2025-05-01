Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Known Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Known Variance

Problem 25

A clinician claims that treatment A produces a higher average reduction in symptom score than treatment B at α=0.02\alpha=0.02. Assume independent random samples and normal populations with unequal variances. Data: xˉ1=15.2\bar{x}_1=15.2, s1=2.5s_1=2.5, n1=18n_1=18; xˉ2=13.6\bar{x}_2=13.6, s2=1.8s_2=1.8, n2=20n_2=20.