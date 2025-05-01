Skip to main content
4. Probability
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability

Bayes' Theorem: Videos & Practice Problems

Bag L contains 4 red and 6 blue marbles; Bag R contains 5 red and 15 blue marbles. A bag is selected with P(L)=2/3 and P(R)=1/3. A drawn marble is red. What is the exact probability it came from Bag L (simplified fraction)?