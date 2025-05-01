Skip to main content
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables

Poisson Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 19Multiple Choice

Traffic data indicate an average of 17.6 cars per minute through an intersection. What are the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the Poisson model for one minute (round the standard deviation to three decimals)?