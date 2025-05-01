Skip to main content
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability

Introduction to Contingency Tables

Problem 15

In a 150-person study, the cell for 'smoker' and 'age 18-25' is 18. Express the joint probability as a simplified fraction, decimal, and percentage.