Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Bonferoni Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
8 of 0
Problem 8Multiple Choice

If an ANOVA had k = 5 groups and each group had n = 8 observations, what is the total sample size N and the error degrees of freedom df used for pairwise comparisons?