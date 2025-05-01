Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Introduction to ANOVA
14. ANOVA

Introduction to ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 40Multiple Choice

A civil engineer is comparing the compressive strength of concrete cubes cured using 44 different methods. A total of 2424 concrete cubes were tested (66 cubes per method).
The analysis of variance (ANOVA) calculation has yielded the following Sum of Squares (SS) values:
Sum of Squares Between Groups (SSB):600(SS_{B}):600
Sum of Squares Within Groups (SSW):400(SS_{W}):400
Based on this data, what is the value of the FF-test statistic?