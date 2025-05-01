A civil engineer is comparing the compressive strength of concrete cubes cured using 4 4 different methods. A total of 24 24 concrete cubes were tested ( 6 6 cubes per method).

The analysis of variance (ANOVA) calculation has yielded the following Sum of Squares (SS) values:

Sum of Squares Between Groups ( S S B ) : 600 (SS_{B}):600

Sum of Squares Within Groups ( S S W ) : 400 (SS_{W}):400