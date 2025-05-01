Skip to main content
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Given the following data set of ages and a requirement to use 55 classes, construct a frequency polygon.
Ages: 1818, 2222, 2525, 3030, 2828, 3535, 4040, 3838, 4545, 5050, 4848, 5555, 6060
Blank frequency polygon graph with axes labeled from 0 to 80 on x-axis and 0 to 3.5 on y-axis.