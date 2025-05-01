Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
3. Describing Data Numerically

Mode: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 18Multiple Choice

A researcher records the number of books read by students over a semester: [1, 2, 1, 3, 2, 1, 4, 2, 1]. Using tallying/crossing-off to avoid double-counting, what is the mode?