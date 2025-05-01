Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Probability
Introduction to Contingency Tables
4. Probability

Introduction to Contingency Tables: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
18 of 0
Problem 18Multiple Choice

If a contingency table rows are 'Under 30' and '30 and over' and columns 'Owns pet' and 'Does not own pet', which cell would you read for people 'Under 30 & Owns pet'?