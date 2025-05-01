Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
3. Describing Data Numerically

A dataset of exam scores has frequencies: 55 appears 7 times, 60 appears 3 times, 65 appears 7 times, and 70 appears 2 times. Based on these frequencies, how should you classify the dataset's modality and why?