Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Regression
Inferences for Slope
12. Regression

Inferences for Slope: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
19 of 0
Problem 19Multiple Choice

A nutritionist studies the relationship between the number of grams of fiber consumed daily (fiber intake) and cholesterol level in mg/dL\text{mg/dL} (cholesterol). The regression equation is: cholesterol=2201.6×fiber intake\text{cholesterol} = 220 - 1.6 × \text{fiber intake}. What does the slope mean in this context?