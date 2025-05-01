Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
9 of 0
Problem 9Multiple Choice

The following data lists the number of electric vehicles sold (in thousands) over several years. Construct a scatterplot to determine the best mathematical model (linear, quadratic, logarithmic, or exponential) for the data.