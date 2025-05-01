Skip to main content
4. Probability
Bayes' Theorem
4. Probability

Bayes' Theorem

Which algebraic manipulation correctly shows that Bayes' formula P(BA)=P(AB)P(B)/[P(AB)P(B)+P(ABc)P(Bc)]P(B|A) = P(A|B)P(B) / [P(A|B)P(B) + P(A|B^c)P(B^c)] has numerator equal to P(A ∩ B) and denominator equal to P(A)?