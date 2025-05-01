A researcher studies the effects of fertilizer type (A or B) and soil type (X or Y) on tomato plant height ( cm \text{cm} ) after 4 4 weeks, using a balanced design with 3 3 replicates per combination ( n = 12 n=12 total). A two-way ANOVA is performed at α = 0.05 α = 0.05 . The results are:

Based on these results, what is the correct interpretation of the effects of fertilizer type and soil type on plant height?