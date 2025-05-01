Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
14. ANOVA

Two-Way ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 10Multiple Choice

A researcher studies the effects of fertilizer type (A or B) and soil type (X or Y) on tomato plant height (cm\text{cm}) after 44 weeks, using a balanced design with 33 replicates per combination (n=12n=12 total). A two-way ANOVA is performed at α=0.05α = 0.05. The results are:
ANOVA table showing effects of Fertilizer, Soil, and their interaction on tomato plant height with F and p-values.
Based on these results, what is the correct interpretation of the effects of fertilizer type and soil type on plant height?