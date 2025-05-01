Skip to main content
Frequency Polygons
Problem 9

Given the following data set of quiz scores and a requirement to use 55 classes, construct a frequency polygon.
Quiz Scores: 5050, 6565, 7171, 7979, 8888, 7474, 6666, 5858, 8383, 9090, 8686, 7272, 7777, 8181, 9393, 6868, 6363, 7676, 8080, 8484, 8989, 7373, 7878, 8585
Blank graph grid with x-axis from 0 to 120 and y-axis from 0 to 9, ready for plotting a frequency polygon.