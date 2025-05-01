Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
14. ANOVA

Two-Way ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
13 of 0
Problem 13Multiple Choice

A botanist is measuring the growth height (in cm\text{cm}) of a specific plant species under different conditions (N=16)\text{(}N=16).
Factor A (rows): soil type (clay vs. sandy)
Factor B (columns): sunlight exposure (partial vs. full)
Significance level (α):0.05(\alpha):0.05
Based on the ANOVA test results below, which of the following is the correct conclusion?
ANOVA data table:
ANOVA table showing soil type and sunlight effects on plant growth with p-values indicating soil type significance only.