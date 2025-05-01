Skip to main content
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
14. ANOVA

Two-Way ANOVA: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 11Multiple Choice

A materials engineering firm is testing the breaking strength (in ksi\text{ksi}) of two different metal alloys treated with two different cooling methods.
Factor A (rows): cooling Method (oil quench vs. water quench)
Factor B (columns): alloy Type (alloy X vs. alloy Y)
Sample size: 55 samples per group (N=20N=20 total).
Based on the ANOVA test results, which of the following is the correct conclusion? Assume α=0.05\alpha = 0.05.
ANOVA data table:
ANOVA table showing cooling method and alloy type significantly affect breaking strength; interaction is not significant.