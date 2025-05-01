A materials engineering firm is testing the breaking strength (in ksi \text{ksi} ) of two different metal alloys treated with two different cooling methods.

Factor A (rows): cooling Method (oil quench vs. water quench)

Factor B (columns): alloy Type (alloy X vs. alloy Y)

Sample size: 5 5 samples per group ( N = 20 N=20 total).

Based on the ANOVA test results, which of the following is the correct conclusion? Assume α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 .

ANOVA data table: