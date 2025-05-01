An analyst is modeling the number of goals scored in each annual hockey final since 2010 2010 (coded as 1 1 , 2 2 , 3 3 ,...). The R 2 R^2 values for different models are:

linear: 0.005 0.005

quadratic: 0.011 0.011

logarithmic: 0.002 0.002

exponential: 0.009 0.009

power: 0.004 0.004 .

Which model is the best according to R 2 R^2 ? Does it have a good predictive power?