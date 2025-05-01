Skip to main content
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 4Multiple Choice

An analyst is modeling the number of goals scored in each annual hockey final since 20102010 (coded as 11, 22, 33,...). The R2 R^2 values for different models are:
linear: 0.0050.005
quadratic: 0.0110.011
logarithmic: 0.0020.002
exponential: 0.0090.009
power: 0.0040.004.
Which model is the best according to R2 R^2 ? Does it have a good predictive power?