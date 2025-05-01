Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Known Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Known Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 24Multiple Choice

A researcher wishes to use the zz-test to compare the means of two groups. Which requirement is not necessary for the zz-test?