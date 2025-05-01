Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
3. Describing Data Numerically

Mode: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
15 of 0
Problem 15Multiple Choice

A bar graph of preferred study locations among 100 students shows bars with heights: Library 40, Cafeteria 15, Dorm 25, Coffee Shop 20. Which category is the mode and why?