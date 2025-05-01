A study with k = 4 groups and error df = 20 uses alpha = 0.05. You have computed q statistics: 3.10, 2.85, 4.20, 1.75, 3.95, 2.10 (six pairwise comparisons). If q_critical from the q table is 3.77 for these parameters, which statements are correct about significance and how many pairwise nulls are rejected?