14. ANOVA
Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test
14. ANOVA

Multiple Comparisons: Tukey-Kramer Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 1Multiple Choice

A researcher conducts an ANOVA to compare the mean systolic blood pressure among four different diet groups. The SPSS output gives a pp-value of 0.012 0.012 . Using a significance level of 0.05 0.05 , what should the researcher conclude? Does the ANOVA test specify which diet groups differ in their means?