4. Probability
Bayes' Theorem
Manufacturer A provides 70% of components with defect rate 2%, Manufacturer B provides 30% with defect rate 8%. A randomly selected component is found defective. What is the probability it came from Manufacturer A? Provide the simplified fraction.