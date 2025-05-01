Skip to main content
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Poisson Distribution
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables

Poisson Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems

An entomologist watches a flower patch for insect landings during a 30-minute interval and records counts. Why is this situation more naturally modeled by a Poisson distribution than by a binomial distribution?