Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
8 of 0
Problem 8Multiple Choice

Two manufacturing plants produce the same component. A random sample from plant X yields n1=25n_1=25, xˉ1=45.2\bar{x}_1=45.2, s1=5.4s_1=5.4. A random sample from plant Y yields n2=30n_2=30, xˉ2=42.6\bar{x}_2=42.6, s2=6.1s_2=6.1. Assume the populations are approximately normal with equal variances. Construct a 95%95\% confidence interval for μ1μ2\mu_1-\mu_2.