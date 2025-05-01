Skip to main content
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Uniform Distribution
Uniform Distribution: Videos & Practice Problems

Which check is sufficient to conclude that a pdf f(x)f(x) defined on [0,5][0,5] is uniform?