Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Regression
Quadratic Regression
12. Regression

Quadratic Regression: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
20 of 0
Problem 20Multiple Choice

You stored a quadratic regression in Y1 and want to graph both the scatterplot and the curve. Which actions will ensure both appear on the TI-84 screen?