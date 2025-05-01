Skip to main content
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples

Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance

Suppose we are comparing the average monthly grocery expenditures (in dollars) for households in three different regions. Independent random samples of size 66 were taken from each region. The computed test statistic is F=1.07F = 1.07 for testing whether the mean monthly grocery expenditure differs between the three regions. Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal. Use a significance level of α=0.10\alpha = 0.10. What conclusion can be drawn about the mean monthly grocery expenditures across the three regions?