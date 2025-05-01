Suppose we are comparing the average monthly grocery expenditures (in dollars) for households in three different regions. Independent random samples of size 6 6 were taken from each region. The computed test statistic is F = 1.07 F = 1.07 for testing whether the mean monthly grocery expenditure differs between the three regions. Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal. Use a significance level of α = 0.10 \alpha = 0.10 . What conclusion can be drawn about the mean monthly grocery expenditures across the three regions?