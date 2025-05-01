- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Finding Poisson Probabilities-Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A hospital emergency room averages 18 ambulance arrivals every 6 hours. Find the probability of exactly 2 ambulance arrivals in the next hour. Round to 2 decimal places.
A machine produces defects at an average rate of 1.2 defects per 5 meters of fabric. Assuming a Poisson model, find the probability of at most 3 defects in 15 meters of fabric. Round to 2 decimal places.
A bookstore averages 2.5 special orders per day. What percent chance is there that exactly 0 special orders are placed on a given day? Round to 2 decimal places.
A printer requires service on average 0.8 times per week. Find the probability that at least 2 service calls occur in a 3-week period. Round to 2 decimal places.
A warehouse receives an average of 14 shipment requests per day. Assuming requests follow a Poisson distribution and arrivals are spread uniformly over time, find the probability that more than 5 requests arrive in the first quarter of a day. Round to 2 decimal places.