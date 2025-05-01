- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Goodness of Fit Test - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
A chi-square goodness-of-fit test is conducted for categories with no parameters estimated from the data. What is the degrees of freedom value used for the test?
An Excel calculation using gives a p-value of for a goodness-of-fit test, and the significance level is . Let represent reject and represent fail to reject . What number should be reported?
A survey response is expected to be evenly split among 8 categories. If the total sample size is 96, what is the expected count in each category?
A bag contains colors of marbles, and the company claims the colors are equally distributed. A sample of marbles gives observed counts and . Using a significance level of and the critical value for the appropriate degrees of freedom, let represent reject and represent fail to reject . What number should be reported?