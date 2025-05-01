A bag contains 5 5 colors of marbles, and the company claims the colors are equally distributed. A sample of 150 150 marbles gives observed counts 20 , 32 , 35 , 28 , 20, 32, 35, 28, and 35 35 . Using a significance level of 0.05 0.05 and the critical value χ 2 = 9.49 \(\chi\)^2 = 9.49 for the appropriate degrees of freedom, let 1 1 represent reject H 0 H_0 and 0 0 represent fail to reject H 0 H_0 . What number should be reported?