A study recorded respondents' answers (Yes or No) across three groups (Group A, Group B, and Placebo). The results are summarized in the following two-way table:

Response Group A Group B Placebo Yes 44 38 13 No 26 32 57 \(\begin{array}{lccc}\) \(\hline\) \(\text{Response}\) & \(\text{Group A}\) & \(\text{Group B}\) & \(\text{Placebo}\) \\ \(\hline\) \(\text{Yes}\) & 44 & 38 & 13 \\ \(\text{No}\) & 26 & 32 & 57 \\ \(\hline\) \(\end{array}\)

What is the total count for Group B?