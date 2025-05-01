Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Using Matrices on a TI-84
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Using Matrices on a TI-84: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
3 problems
Problem 1Short Answer
A study recorded respondents' answers (Yes or No) across three groups (Group A, Group B, and Placebo). The results are summarized in the following two-way table:
What is the total count for Group B?
Problem 2Short Answer
The original table is , but the stored matrix displays as . What number should be in row , column after correction?