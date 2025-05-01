A researcher records advertising spending in thousands of dollars and weekly sales in hundreds of units for 5 stores. The paired data are ( 2 , 10 ) , ( 4 , 13 ) , ( 6 , 17 ) , ( 8 , 20 ) , ( 10 , 25 ) (2,10),(4,13),(6,17),(8,20),(10,25) , where spending is plotted on the horizontal axis and sales on the vertical axis. Compute r 2 r^2 . Round to 2 2 decimal places.