- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Creating Scatterplots and FInding Correlation Coefficient - Excel: Videos & Practice Problems Bonus
For the data pairs , , , , and , find the Pearson correlation coefficient. Round to decimal places.
A scatterplot of five points appears to rise overall from left to right but is not perfectly linear. The data are , , , , and . Compute . Round to decimal places.
The points , , , , and form a curved pattern on a scatterplot. Find the Pearson correlation coefficient. Round to decimal places.
A teacher records study time in hours and test scores for six students: , , , , , and . Compute the correlation coefficient between study time and score. Round to decimal places.
A researcher records advertising spending in thousands of dollars and weekly sales in hundreds of units for 5 stores. The paired data are , where spending is plotted on the horizontal axis and sales on the vertical axis. Compute . Round to decimal places.
A dataset has points that lie exactly on the line for the four distinct x-values . Compute the Pearson correlation coefficient .
A scatterplot is created from the pairs . The vertical axis is then rescaled in Excel from a wide range to a narrow range, but the data values are unchanged. Compute the correlation coefficient for the data. Round to 2 decimal places.
Time in hours is used as the explanatory variable and score is used as the response variable for a scatterplot. The data are . Compute the Pearson correlation coefficient . Round to decimal places.